Ever since Steve Ballmer took over the Los Angeles Clippers, they became one of the teams to beat in the NBA. Signing Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George put the league on notice.

But as we’ve seen countless times, stacking talent isn’t enough to get the job done in this league. The players actually need to be healthy if they intend to win in the postseason.

That’s why Tyronn Lue was so satisfied to let it be known that his star duo of players is going to be 100% healthy and ready to go when training camp starts soon.

Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Will Be Ready For Training Camp

“We expect him [Kawhi] to be ready by training camp,” Lue said of Leonard on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He will be 100 percent by the time training camp hits and we just gotta be ready for when training camp hits with our medical staff, we just make sure we are doing the right things as far as practices and games and making sure the minutes are right.”

“The same thing with PG [Paul George]. When those two guys play, we’re an amazing team,” added Lue.

The Clippers should be one of the powerhouses in the Western Conference if they manage to keep their stars healthy. Of course, we’ll have to see them actually stay on the floor in the playoffs before we believe it.