Over the past couple of seasons, Russell Westbrook has been overlooked and mistreated by most NBA fan bases, mostly during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook was often scapegoated and blamed for everything that went wrong in Southern California. Even if he showed up to play and was the second-best player on the team in his first season.

Fortunately for him, he found his footing next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. That’s why Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue tipped his hat off to him for his effort and was thankful to have him back on the team.

Tyronn Lue Praises ‘Savior’ Russell Westbrook

“I love Russ. From Day 1,” Lue said. “He’s a tough dude, tough-minded. What he did for our season, him, Plumlee, Bones, and Eric Gordon, what Russ did coming in the last 20 games of the season, he saved us.”

“PG goes down and he went to another level,” continued Lue. “I love him; we got a great relationship. I can be real with him, he can be real with him. All he wants is the truth.”

Obviously, Westbrook’s heroics weren’t enough to keep the ship afloat without their two best players. Still, it’s nice to know that he’s finally given the praise and recognition he deserves as a future Hall of Famer.