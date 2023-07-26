The Los Angeles Clippers seem to have everything to succeed. On paper, Tyronn Lue‘s roster looks strong enough to challenge for an NBA championship. But the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard duo has so far left much to be desired.

Last season, both stars failed to show up when it mattered the most, leaving Russell Westbrook alone trying to keep the playoff hopes alive. Therefore, something has to change in LA.

In an appearance on ‘All the Smoke,’ the Clippers head coach addressed the team’s lack of consistency throughout the regular season, noting that it’s something they have to work on.

Tyronn Lue told Paul George, Kawhi Leonard to take regular season more seriously

“One thing I told Kawhi and PG this summer, like we do gotta approach the regular season a different way… Let’s be serious about it. Let’s not wait until the playoffs, because it matters,” Lue said, via Sports Illustrated.

“Who you get matched up with, having home court advantage, not fighting the last 10 games of the season so we won’t be in the play-in. So now you can get rest, now you can get yourself together and be ready for the playoffs. So they both understood that.“

Lue has a fair point. Even when you know you’re making the postseason, underestimating the regular season can prove costly. If the Clippers stars stay healthy and deliver more consistently, then they could make it to the playoffs with more strength.