It took only a year and a half for James Harden to request a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers, who made an effort to get him in February 2022. According to reports, the 10x NBA All-Star wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the West Coast, The Beard would team up with the likes of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook. Thus, it makes sense that the idea of being part of a superteam persuades him.

Harden has struggled to perform when it mattered the most in Philly so far, but his departure would still take a toll on the team’s title aspirations. Besides, he could take another player away from the Sixers to join him in LA.

Rumor: Clippers could land PJ Tucker

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Clippers could trade for veteran forward PJ Tucker, who was also a teammate of James Harden at the Houston Rockets:

“PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers. Tucker is owed $11 million this upcoming year and has a $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

It’s worth noting Harden previously took less money to give Philadelphia added financial flexibility to pry Tucker away from the Heat in free agency in July of 2022. When Harden did so, many around the league assumed Sixers executive Daryl Morey – who’s previously been Harden’s biggest advocate – would take care of his star player financially down the line, which hasn’t happened. Current negotiations have since led to a “fractured” relationship between Harden and Morey, per Shams Charania.”

Many believe Harden’s departure from Philadelphia is a matter of when, not if. Chances are that, if traded, his next team will be the Clippers. If he takes PJ Tucker with him, then we may have a strong candidate for the title in LA.