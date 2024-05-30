Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem had a blunt and straight-forward message to his former teammate Jimmy Butler regarding the rumors of his move back to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat didn’t have their best player on the court in the playoffs. They were perhaps the only team in the Eastern Conference with a chance to beat the Boston Celtics, but those chances vanished when Jimmy Butler fell with an injury.

Butler has been the undisputed leader and best player for this organization since he signed with them in 2019. He’s led them to two trips to the NBA Finals, although they’ve lost both times.

That’s why it’s not a surprise to see the Philadelphia 76ers wanting to bring him back. According to a report by Keith Pompey, they realize they made a mistake by not giving him a max contract extension back then.

The Sixers Regret Letting Jimmy Butler Go

“Talking to my sources, the 76ers’ ownership group — they kinda regret what they did five years ago [in trading Jimmy Butler] and they see the success that he’s had,” wrote Pompey. “And they realize he could be in their eyes, the missing piece, and they’re willing to give him the money he wants.”

Jimmy Butler

Butler is reportedly looking to get a max contract extension. If the Heat aren’t willing to meet his asking price, the Sixers could look to trade for him and fulfill his demands:

“The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” wrote Pompey. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”

Udonis Haslem Says Butler Will Have To Go Through Him To Leave Miami

However, Udonis Haslem just doesn’t see that happening. In his latest appearance on Get Up, he jokingly said that the Sixers had a better chance to get LeBron James than to get Butler, as he’s just not going to allow that to happen:

“They (Sixers) got a better chance of getting Bronny (than) they do of getting Jimmy,” Haslem said. “Hell to the naw, you can’t get out of the 305. How you gonna do that? You gotta go through me. I’m standing at the county line.”

All jokes aside, the Sixers giving Butler a max contract six years after refusing to do so might not be the wisest decision, and the Heat must also be cautious about overpaying for an injury-prone player about to turn 35 years old.