Richard Jefferson is a veteran who knows the NBA inside out, he played 18 seasons and won NBA Championship titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It is still early to say who will win the NBA Finals since they have not even started on May 29, 2023 and anything could happen.

The Nuggets are waiting for the series between the Celtics and Miami Heat to end, even though the Heat started the series as favorites they will now have to play in a seventh game against Boston.

What is Richard Jefferson’s prediction for the 2023 NBA Finals?

Jefferson chose the Denver Nuggets as his favorite to win the NBA Championship, he said that the Nuggets have a solid and strong roster compared to the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

He played for the Denver Nuggets during his last season in the NBA from 2017 to 2018, but he never played a playoff game with them, his last postseason game was with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.