The Boston Celtics are trying to pressure the Miami Heat to win Game 3 on the road, but the home team started the first quarter strong and they are unlikely to lose in Miami.

Tatum is one of the key players the Boston Celtics need to win games like this, but if the Celtics fall to 0-3 it’s unlikely they can get out of that bad position.

Miami Heat are big favorites to reach another final and it is very likely that they can win the big title since this season they look much more solid than before.

Video shows Tatum accidentally kicking Adebayo

Fouls during the NBA Playoffs are taken into account just like during the regular season, the referees have no conditions, they apply the punishment as hard as in any stage of the season.

But usually the fouls during the playoffs are more striking and can even be considered controversial since sometimes the referees also make mistakes when calling fouls.