Draymond Green has never shied away from controversies. The Golden State Warriors star will tell it as he sees it, and that has granted him a bit of a tough rap in the NBA.

Not so long ago, Green openly talked about how much he hated Chris Paul’s guts, and how often he tried to put Stephen Curry ahead of him in the ‘best point guard in the league’ debates.

Now, the former Los Angeles Clippers star will share the court with him, so they have no choice but to bury the hatchet. At least, he finally explained why he hated CP3 so much.

Draymond Green Explains Why He Hated Chris Paul

“A guy that’s at the center of everything,” Green told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “At the center of every play, what the other team is running at the center of their defense, talking on both ends of the floor, working the referees, working our coach, working players in the middle of every tussle.”

“Battling. Elbowing. Nasty,” Green added. “Of course, you’re going to hate him [as an opponent]. And if you don’t, guess what? You’ll lose to him. We’ve seen a bunch of guys lose to him as well.”

Paul and Green are actually more similar than he thinks. They’re both pesky competitors and can be dirty at times, but they’re also two of the most intelligent playmakers this league has ever seen.