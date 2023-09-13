Jordan Poole’s altercation with Draymond Green set the tone early for the Golden State Warriors. Needless to say, that was far from what they needed before the start of the season.

Green stopped himself from trying to be a vocal leader as he used to, mostly because he knew he had messed up. That spiraled and the Warriors could never get over that.

But now that Poole is no longer with the team, the four-time NBA champion admits that the thing that worried him the most was not having a chance to redeem himself.

Green Wanted Redemption

“What gave me doubt is that I didn’t know if I would have the opportunity to redeem myself,” Green told ESPN‘s Ohm Youngmisuk “Not [because] that thing necessarily happened. It’s that, do you have an opportunity to make it right, or is that just it? It doesn’t change what happened. It doesn’t change that I was at fault. But I’m a human being, and human beings do wrong.”

“But how do you stand when it goes wrong, when things ain’t on your side. When everybody’s against you, when the world is saying, ‘Oh man, now all of a sudden you’re not worth the money you make.’ Or, ‘You’re the cancer and you’re the problem’ four championships later,” he added.

Eventually, the front office sided with Green and signed him to a well-deserved contract extension, so it’s safe to say he’ll have plenty of chances to redeem himself.

Jets’ Garrett Wilson reveals heartbreaking exchange with devastated Aaron Rodgers

TheNew York Jets had big plans for this NFL season. From winning the AFC East Division all the way to the Super Bowl, all thanks to Aaron Rodgers‘ arrival in the Big Apple.

The fantasy was short-lived, though, getting a sudden and tragical end when the veteran quarterback had to be carted off the field with an Achilles injury just four plays into the game.

Rodgers was reportedly devastated after it, and his new favorite target and teammate, Garrett Wilson, recently shared a heartbreaking exchange they had during halftime.

Rodgers Apologized To Wilson

“At halftime I just went in to check on him in the training room and just made sure I gave him a hug, told him I love him and it really hurt my heart. He told me just, ‘Sorry kid,’” Wilson told 98.7FM ESPN New York.

“‘Sorry kid’ and that he loved me back and that was it. Just truly heartbroken for real. We love Aaron … and he brings a certain energy with him … and we were trying to imitate it and win for him,” he added.

This injury doesn’t only put the Jets’ season in jeopardy; it also puts Aaron Rodgers’ future in the league in doubt. Even if you don’t like him, you gotta feel terrible for him right now.

Damian Lillard could change his stance on trade to Miami Heat

Throughout the course of his career, Damian Lillard has earned a reputation for being one of the most respectable characters in the NBA, and he’s always been a fan favorite for the Portland Trail Blazers.

That’s why not many people think he’s going to be capable of forcing his way out of Rip City, as he’s not the kind of guy who’ll look to make everybody uncomfortable just to get his way, just like James Harden.

With that in mind, an insider reports that Lillard could even agree to play for another team, even though he remains adamant about playing for the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard Could Be Traded Somewhere Else

“If the Blazers and a team other than Miami hammered out a deal that Portland deemed more desirable than what they could acquire through dealing with the Heat, sources say Lillard would show up to his new team, do his job and play to the best of his abilities,” Blazers insider Aaron Fentress wrote.

“But his desire to go to Miami, sources say, would not dissipate. As Charania stated, that trade demand would still exist. He would be seeking to get out of wherever he found himself the day he arrived,” he added.

Right now, it seems like the ball is on the Blazers’ court. Lillard might want to keep this civil and avoid further scandal, but it’s clear he won’t change his mind about leaving the team.