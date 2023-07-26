The Golden State Warriors made a tough call. They saw an opportunity to move on from Jordan Poole, and they didn’t hesitate to take it, sending him to the Washington Wizards in return for Chris Paul.

At first glance, this seems like an awkward move, to say the least. One is a rising star, and the other is entering the back end of his career. But multiple reports make it seem like there was no other way around.

Poole had gotten on the veterans’ nerves way before Draymond Green punched him. According to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, they simply hated him, and he’ll now get the chance to get a fresh start somewhere else.

Charles Barkley Says Warriors Hated Jordan Poole

“They hated Jordan Poole,” Barkley told NBC Sports Bay Area. “They really hated Jordan Poole. That’s the No. 1 thing I said to myself: They really hated Jordan Poole.”

“This is going to be a chance for him to reset,” Barkley added. “He had a tough year. He was peaks and valleys, so he needed a fresh start. I hope it works out for him.”

Only time will tell how this situation will go down and who’ll be the winner of this trade, if anyone. But what’s clear now is that Poole’s situation was pretty much unsustainable in the Bay area.