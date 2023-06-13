The Golden State Warriors couldn’t find the same success in the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning champions were inconsistent, and not even Stephen Curry’s stellar play was enough to keep them afloat.

Naturally, there have been plenty of rumors regarding the future of this organization, especially upon Bob Myers’ departure. The youngins reportedly want a bigger role, and Steve Kerr might not be willing to do that just yet.

However, as much as Jordan Poole’s future has been a subject of debate in NBA circles, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Warriors don’t intend to move him right now.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Aren’t Shopping Jordan Poole

“The Warriors intend to explore various avenues to restructure the roster this summer, both small and large in scope,” wrote Slater. “That could mean Poole is part of a trade if the return package appeals. But Poole is not actively being shopped, there is no edict to cut salary and his side has been given no current indication that his future will be elsewhere.

“There are other obvious internal dynamics at play,” Slater continued. “The Green preseason punch of Poole left a locker room scar that didn’t heal and might never. Maybe extra time and some offseason conversations mend it. But there has been no him-or-me ultimatum given. The Warriors are operating under the assumption that both Green and Poole can again be on the same roster and push toward the same championship goal next season without issue.”

Of course, we know how quickly things can change in this league, so nothing is set in stone right now. But at least for now, it seems like the Dubs will run it back with their four main guys in 2023.