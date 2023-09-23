TheGolden State Warriors still have an open roster spot. The upcoming NBA season is just around the corner, and the front office wants another reinforcement alongside Stephen Curry.

The Warriors have worked out multiple veterans and former members of the organization, but to no avail. Recently, it all pointed out at them signing Dwight Howard.

However, even though someone leaked that the process went well and his signing was imminent, it now seems like they won’t make a run at the former Los Angeles Lakers star at all.

Warriors Won’t Sign Dwight Howard

“The Warriors are not expected to sign Dwight Howard or another veteran center ahead of training camp, sources tell me,” reported Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Howard spent last season playing overseas and trolling former NBA colleagues, daring them to join him in Taiwan. However, he’s still looking forward to getting another chance in the league.

The Warriors, on the other hand, might want to look at someone who’s a better fit for their current style of play, but it seems like Howard could’ve given them some positive minutes off the bench.