Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called the media out for allegedly pushing a controversial story about his birthday. Check out what he said.

The internet era has made it impossible for athletes and celebrities to get some privacy. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green isn't the exception to that rule. Even if he's not the biggest party-boy in the NBA.

Green spent the past few weeks away from the team as he nursed an injury. He wasn't spotted on the bench as he usually does when he misses time. Instead, he opened up on his rehab in his podcast and even took his talents to the NBA on TNT broadcast.

However, a recent report by Anthony Slater of The Athletic questioned how he dealt with his injury. Per Slater, coach Steve Kerr lied when he said that Green was absent due to sickness, as he was really celebrating his birthday.

"He showed up on the second stop, in Dallas, got in a high-intensity workout and scrimmage, coached them up on the bench against the Mavericks, but then shifted into birthday mode. He spent Friday in Los Angeles celebrating his 32nd birthday and didn’t show up for the Lakers game Saturday.

Steve Kerr said Green was 'sick' when asked about Green’s absence Saturday. Instagram can tell you how Green’s Friday night went."

Needless to say, Green didn't seem to care for Slater's words. That's why the former Defensive Player of the Year took some time to call out the media for how they often push controversial narratives regardless of the impact they could have on a player's life:

"I'm not gonna give much in this interview, I'm just gonna let y'all know that now," Green said. "As someone who now works on y'all's side of things, I understand the job and I'm all for the job which is why I will give quotes tonight and expand on my answers. I made myself available because I understand how this thing works. We play, you write, speak, and it grows the game. Due to that, we are all one."

"Integrity is important. It's very important and when you assume sh*t and you try to put things out there to cause controversy and make other people look bad it's ridiculous," Green added. "We have children, we have family, I have a mother, I have a father, I have grandparents. So when you try to give your story an extra boost just remember we work together and it's not always like that."

There's absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating your birthday, especially if you're not even cleared to play anyway, so props to Green for always standing up for himself and his colleague players.