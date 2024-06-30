Cole Palmer comes from a fantastic season with Chelsea, but he's once again starting on the bench for England in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Slovakia.

Why is Cole Palmer not starting for England vs Slovakia at the UEFA Euro 2024?

England will test their UEFA Euro 2024 aspirations when they play Slovakia in the quarterfinals today. But since this is a huge game for the Three Lions, many wonder why Cole Palmer is not starting.

The 22-year-old comes from a breakout season with Chelsea, but he’s still below other players in Gareth Southgate’s pecking order. Palmer is healthy, so his presence on the bench is just a tactical decision by the English manager, who prefers Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden on the wings.

The former Manchester City midfielder hasn’t seen much playing time in this year’s European Championship in Germany, making only a 19-minute cameo in the group stage finale draw against Slovenia.

England’s lineup to play Slovakia

With Palmer on the bench, Southgate is starting Phil Foden, who left the England camp during the week for the birth of his third kid, with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on the other wing.

England’s lineup vs Slovakia: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Kieran Trippier; Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane.

England coach Southgate explains why Palmer doesn’t get to start

Speaking ahead of the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, Gareth Southgate explained why he prefers Bukayo Saka over Palmer, with many fans complaining about the Chelsea star’s lack of playing time.

“Slightly different players, but both of them favor their left foot and coming in, rolling off the right wing,” Southgate said, via talkSPORT. “Bukayo perhaps is more direct, more speed and more experienced, clearly.

“Cole is adapting well to, firstly, the Premier League this season and then life with us as well. So we are very happy with both players. Both have contributed really well and you want your changes to make a difference. In the last couple of games, I think our attacking changes have made a difference to how the team has played.”