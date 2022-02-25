The Golden State Warriors are finally looking as contenders again after two disappointing seasons in the NBA. Here's what head coach Steve Kerr said about being in charge of this group of players.

The Golden State Warriors got back on track this season and, with Klay Thompson back after a long time, they look at full strength to push for another NBA championship. A lot has changed compared to the last two seasons.

The Warriors are finally looking solid as a group to capitalize on the fantastic level from Stephen Curry. It's certainly a good moment for head coach Steve Kerr, who has probably suffered a lot since the 2019 finals.

Speaking about Kerr, the Chicago Bulls legend has recently explained how he's enjoying being at the helm of Golden State this season, coaching a number of players who are playing a key role in the team's results.

Steve Kerr reveals what he loves about coaching Golden State

“I love watching players like Jordan, Moses, JK, and our young guys get better,” Steve Kerr said, per ClutchPoints. “I love watching guys like Damian Lee and Juan, fight for everything and get a chance to really produce, and do a great job.

"Then to be able to coach Steph and Draymond, Klay, Andre the vets who have been around for a long time. I never take that for granted. Those guys are amazing players, amazing people. So I’m lucky to coach the group and I’m really enjoying the season.”

The Warriors look much better than in the last few seasons as they stand second in the Western Conference and look like heavy candidates to make a deep run in the postseason. However, Stephen Curry believes they have something to improve.

Stephen Curry explains what the Warriors need to improve

“It’s probably defensively,” Curry told ClutchPoints. “I know it includes a lot of different elements, rebounding, and making things uncomfortable for opponents, our one-on-one defense, and stuff like that. If we get back to the level of defense that we’re used to not just the numbers but the energy, the attention to detail, and the competitiveness on that side, then I feel we will be in really good shape.”