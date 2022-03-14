Despite he missed 29 games since his last appearance this season, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes he can still deserve to win the Defensive Player of the Year award when the regular season concludes.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is getting close to its conclusion as the playoffs loom around. There is still a lot to be played for, but the conversation about teams with championship chances and the individual awards candidates is ramping up.

The Golden State Warriors want to finish the season as strongly as possible to clinch a high seed in the West. Steve Kerr's boys are on pace to claim at least the second spot and, with Draymond Green set to return after 29 games, they will be at full strength to do so.

Green has been out since January 9, when he actually was on the floor only to be there for Klay Thompson's return. Even though it's been a long absence, he believes he deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award anyway.

Draymond Green says he can win DPOY award despite long absence

"Yeah, I've seen guys win with not many more games played than imma play," Green said when asked about his DPOY chances by Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints. "And like I said before... I probably missed about 32 down this stretch and in those 32 games, I don't know what league everybody else been watching, but I have not seen anyone solidify themselves as Defensive Player Of The Year in those 32 games.

“When I look around the league Mikal Bridges has been really good defensively, and Jaren Jackson has picked it up defensively. But I don’t think anyone has solidified themselves. I think we can all agree that through 34 games it was already solidified. So yeah, I think I still can [win]."

Green may have a point, despite he would finish the season with not many appearances. Before his injury, there was practically no doubt he was a heavy favorite for the award. During his absence, Green's influence in the Warriors' results became pretty obvious as the team suffered a decline and even Stephen Curry expressed how much they missed him.

However, the only candidate who missed a similar number of games this season is Bam Adebayo with 25. On the other hand, it's also true that there is not a clear favorite for the award yet. So Green's case might depend on how he finishes the season.