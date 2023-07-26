A few years ago, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry formed one of the most powerful teams in NBA history during their time together in the Golden State Warriors. When KD left, things in the Bay area started to be a bit different.

Steph eventually managed to lead the franchise to another championship without Durant in 2022, but it’s safe to say the team could have won even more rings if they stayed together.

Even though Durant’s departure was quite painful, speculation about a potential return to San Francisco has always existed. In fact, Curry recently admitted having talked about this with KD last year.

Stephen Curry says he and Durant discussed potential reunion at Warriors

In an appearance on the Real Ones podcast, Curry told Logan Murdock and Raja that he and Durant discussed the possibility of reuniting in Golden State when the 2014 MVP requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets last year:

“I think there was an excitement or curiosity of, ‘Is this really a legit possibility?’” Curry said, via ClutchPoints. “And to be honest, I had talked to him maybe once or twice about it specifically, but he wasn’t in the decision-making process so he wasn’t in a position to where he could be like, ‘I want to do X, Y, Z.’ It was just more of a natural conversation.”

This reunion would have been extremely interesting, but it wasn’t meant to be. Durant was eventually traded to the Phoenix Suns, so he and Curry now are competitors in the West.