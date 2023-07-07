This offseason has already seen the Golden State Warriors make significant changes. As the team aims to continue winning with Stephen Curry, the front office made a bold move by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

Even though the Dubs won an NBA championship not long ago, last season they left much to be desired. Besides, they were forced to make a huge change with Bob Myers leaving his post as general manager after 12 years.

Mike Dunleavy didn’t wait to shake things up, moving on from Poole to get the veteran guard, who had just been traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards. The team made the deal official on Thursday, and Steph later sent a message to his former teammate.

Stephen Curry wishes good luck to Jordan Poole

“I appreciate the four years brother,” Curry said on Instagram. “You’re a champion. You grew up right in front of everybody’s face in terms of that first year was rough, a lot of injuries. Just trying to find your way, going to G-league and coming back and helping us finish 15-5 down the stretch of that second year. Us winning a championship in the third year. And, fighting till the end this past year.

“So, can’t wait to see you blossom big fella. Can’t wait to see you shine in your own situation. Just looking forward to competing and obviously we’re a fan of everything you’ve become. Good luck to you!”

Curry also looked excited about the arrival of CP3, who hopes to win an elusive ring in San Francisco. “CP, can’t wait to ride with you brother. It’ll be different with us on the same side. Let’s get it! Let’s get it!,” he added.