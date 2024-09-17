Trending topics:
NBA

Warriors News: Steve Kerr makes a serious confession on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole incident

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a confession about what it was like to live through the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in 2022.

Head Coach Steve Kerr
© IMAGO ImagesHead Coach Steve Kerr

By Ignacio Cairola

Steve Kerr stands out for having a serene profile, but marking his leadership. Under his command, Golden State Warriors has known the highest success, although not all the moments of his cycle have been good. One of the worst was the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in the run-up to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Warriors power forward Green is a player known for his hierarchy in the game, but at the same time for starring in scandals and having recurring behaviors that move on the border of unsportsmanlike.

Kerr participated in “The Dan Le Batard Show” and answered which was the event that angered him the most about Green: “For sure, the Jordan Poole incident,” the Warriors head coach declared without a doubt. He also said that it was one of the most difficult moments of his tenure in Golden State.

Advertisement

“He was out of line with Jordan, and he knew it right away. It made the season incredibly difficult for everybody,” Kerr admitted. In the campaign of the incident, Golden State could not advance out of the conference semifinals. Last season, the Warriors also failed to make it out of the Play-In.

Advertisement
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in action against Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 NBA season. (Imago Images)

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in action against Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 NBA season. (Imago Images)

What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

In a practice prior to the start of the 2022-2023 season, Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole in an altercation that shook the Golden State Warriors and conditioned the team’s chemistry for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement
NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in former Kevin Durant teammate on Suns to help Stephen Curry

see also

NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in former Kevin Durant teammate on Suns to help Stephen Curry

Poole was a young up-and-comer, while Green was in his 30s. The incident became world famous and had a noticeable negative impact on the performance of the 25-year-old shooting guard, who left to play for the Washington Wizards starting in the 2023-24 season.

How did the Warriors finish the 2022-23 season?

Golden State Warriors were seeking the NBA championship twice, but in the playoffs of the 2022-23 season, Steve Kerr’s team fell 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole was an event that damaged the team’s confidence, something that in turn was remarked by the coach.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Colorado's Deion Sanders makes fun of Colorado State's head coach after win
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado's Deion Sanders makes fun of Colorado State's head coach after win

Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal
Soccer

Video | Champions League: AC Milan - Liverpool must see Christian Pulisic goal

NCAAF News: Longhorns' HC makes big warning about Arch Manning to the rest of the league
Sports

NCAAF News: Longhorns' HC makes big warning about Arch Manning to the rest of the league

HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Ravens' Lamar Jackson following a tough season start
NFL

HC John Harbaugh makes something clear about Ravens' Lamar Jackson following a tough season start

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo