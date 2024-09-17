Warriors News: Steve Kerr makes a serious confession on Draymond Green vs Jordan Poole incident

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a confession about what it was like to live through the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in 2022.

Steve Kerr stands out for having a serene profile, but marking his leadership. Under his command, Golden State Warriors has known the highest success, although not all the moments of his cycle have been good. One of the worst was the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in the run-up to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Warriors power forward Green is a player known for his hierarchy in the game, but at the same time for starring in scandals and having recurring behaviors that move on the border of unsportsmanlike.

Kerr participated in “The Dan Le Batard Show” and answered which was the event that angered him the most about Green: “For sure, the Jordan Poole incident,” the Warriors head coach declared without a doubt. He also said that it was one of the most difficult moments of his tenure in Golden State.

“He was out of line with Jordan, and he knew it right away. It made the season incredibly difficult for everybody,” Kerr admitted. In the campaign of the incident, Golden State could not advance out of the conference semifinals. Last season, the Warriors also failed to make it out of the Play-In.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in action against Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 NBA season. (Imago Images)

What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

In a practice prior to the start of the 2022-2023 season, Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole in an altercation that shook the Golden State Warriors and conditioned the team’s chemistry for the rest of the campaign.

Poole was a young up-and-comer, while Green was in his 30s. The incident became world famous and had a noticeable negative impact on the performance of the 25-year-old shooting guard, who left to play for the Washington Wizards starting in the 2023-24 season.

How did the Warriors finish the 2022-23 season?

Golden State Warriors were seeking the NBA championship twice, but in the playoffs of the 2022-23 season, Steve Kerr’s team fell 4-2 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole was an event that damaged the team’s confidence, something that in turn was remarked by the coach.

