The Golden State Warriors have found success with three future first-ballot Hall of Famers: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. And the most impressive part is that they actually developed them after taking them in the NBA Draft.

Their championship core is one of the most successful in professional sports’ history and one that will see them have their jerseys retired and three statues outside of the arena.

And now that they managed to get Draymond locked in for the future, team owner Joe Lacob told Madeline Kenney of The Mercury News that he intends to do the same with Thompson.

Warriors Are Optimistic About Extending Klay

“Discussions on extending Klay Thompson, who’s entering the final year of a five-year, $190 million deal, are quiet at this point, according to Lacob, though he remains optimistic that they’ll figure it out at some point,” wrote Kenney.

“’Certainly, we’d like Steph, Draymond, and Klay to retire as Warriors,‘ he said. ‘That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen,'” the report added.

Thompson has been instrumental in their four NBA championships, and even though he might never go back to his All-Star level after all the injuries, the franchise owes him so much to let him go at this point.