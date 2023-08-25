No one, not even the most optimistic Golden State Warriors fan ever thought Stephen Curry’s career was going to be so incredible, especially considering his first steps in the league.

Curry struggled with ankle injuries, up to the point where the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t want to trade for him because they were worried about his durability. Fortunately for the Warriors, they had no choice but to keep him.

But now that Curry has been healthy for the most part of his NBA career, it seems like he’s not ready to call it quits so soon. Recently, he talked about playing deep into his 40s.

Stephen Curry Could Play Until He’s 40

“Even Tom Brady was telling me that every year the conversation with himself in the offseason is, ‘All right, what’s it going to take me to get two more years out of this?'” Curry told Marc Stein.

“And then that would pass, and it’s, ‘What’s it going to take me to get two more?’ Just kind of evolving through that process that way as opposed to saying, ‘I want to get to 40,’ and forgetting the details of what it takes,” he added.

He knows LeBron James pretty well, so it’s only natural that he takes a page off his book. And even if he’s no longer able to run up and down the court for 40+ minutes a night, the shot is the last thing to go away, and he’s the best shooter of all time.