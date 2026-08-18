Wizards emerge as DeMar DeRozan’s best landing spot option

DeMar DeRozan remains one of the premier free agents available on the market, with ongoing rumors linking him to the Washington Wizards in what is shaping up to be his best option for the 2026-27 NBA season.

After being waived by the Sacramento Kings, he is currently an unrestricted free agent, and the Wizards are regarded as an ideal fit. “A strong case could be made that the Washington Wizards may be the best spot for DeRozan since he could be a leader on and off the court for a team that expects to make a sizable jump during the 2026-27 season,” wrote Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Trae Young and Anthony Davis are two NBA All-Stars; AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 pick, and this team has plenty of youthful options on the rise. If they were to add DeRozan, the Wizards would all of a sudden have a deep roster with plenty of scoring options, and they would perhaps be the most underrated threat in the Eastern Conference. Washington still has its full mid-level exception ($15 million) to offer DeRozan, which is more than any other team actively pursuing him,” Siegel added.

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An ideal complement to the roster

The Wizards are expected to be one of the league’s most improved teams this upcoming season. Along with Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr, the roster now features AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, and Trae Young, while also boasting Khris Middleton off the bench. While experts still disagree on the team’s overall ceiling, adding DeRozan would undoubtedly elevate its standing.

Free agent, DeMar DeRozan.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Having played in Toronto, Chicago, San Antonio, and Sacramento, he brings valuable veteran experience and proven versatility.

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On a team like Washington, his experience and versatility would prove vital for accelerating young player development while offering a consistent and reliable option at forward.

Wizards face competition from contenders

While he represents a seamless fit for the Wizards, the organization is not the only team in pursuit right now. In fact, several win-now contenders are chasing DeRozan, including the Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, while the Toronto Raptors have also emerged as a suitor. To win the chase, the Wizards must convince DeRozan of their status as an ascending power in the East.

Fortunately, following its latest roster makeover, the franchise is finally positioned to win big, which explains why the Washington Wizards have emerged in the race for several high-profile veterans.