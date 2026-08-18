Warriors’ Stephen Curry expresses excitement to begin his 18th NBA season

The Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry expressed his excitement about starting the 2026-27 NBA season, which marks his 18th campaign in the league.

Stephen Curry is set for another season with the Golden State Warriors, marking his 18th campaign in the NBA. The star guard is already expressing excitement for the year ahead while placing importance on the arrival of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Curry made an appearance at the Golden State Valkyries’ home game against the Dallas Wings on Monday night inside Chase Center, also known as Ballhalla among Valkyries fans. The Warriors guard stopped to chat with the CBS broadcast’s sideline reporter, who asked him how he is preparing for his 18th NBA season.

“That number doesn’t even sound right,” Curry said with a smile. Curry proceeded to express his excitement for the impending NBA season. “But I’m excited. We’re going to take advantage of the rest of the offseason, but I think we have a, there’s a lot of health coming back. For me, I’m blessed to play this game. I feel good taking advantage of the offseason, and when September rolls around, hopefully these ladies are going to be celebrating some crazy things at the end of their season and roll right into ours.”

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Warriors look to defy odds

While most do not place them among championship contenders, Curry and the Warriors are preparing for another potential run at an NBA Championship alongside Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors.

Jimmy Butler remains on the mend, recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, though reportedly ahead of schedule. However, the team will definitely need his presence for improved performance, a reality demonstrated last season.

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Last season, Curry played in just 45 games, averaging 26.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while playing 31 minutes per game. Still, the franchise’s success will ultimately depend on how healthy the roster remains.

Curry on return to Chase Center

Curry also made sure to show love to fans showing up and showed out at Chase Center during this season with the Valkyries. The Warriors open the 2026-27 NBA season against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 21 before returning home on Oct. 23 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“It’s definitely reminiscent for sure, which is kind of a great vibe from Oracle to Chase in we play, and then what Ballhalla has meant for the last 2 yeas,” Curry added. “So hopefully they have a great end to the year. They’re obviously playing amazing basketball, and seeing that they have a great chemistry, it’s great to watch.”