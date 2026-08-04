Warriors reportedly interested in veterans Georges Niang and Kelly Olynyk

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly looking to bolster their roster with veterans Georges Niang and Kelly Olynyk for the upcoming NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors has had a virtually nonexistent NBA offseason in terms of relevant moves, nothing new for the organization. This silence even sparked rumors regarding a potential departure for Stephen Curry, though it ultimately became clear that would not be the case. Now, the franchise could be targeting veterans Georges Niang and Kelly Olynyk.

In one offseason, the team has struck out on several stars, including LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but there is still a pathway to making upgrades without breaking up its beloved core. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there are ties between the squad and a pair of veteran minimum-level free agents: Georges Niang and Kelly Olynyk.

The Warriors had plans to pursue a new co-star for Curry, though that may not be known for now, but had to settle for less ambitious targets after being turned down. Fortunately, the organization managed to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green to contract extensions, securing a solid frontcourt to play alongside Steph.

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By the numbers: Niang and Olynyk

Golden State must seek solutions that ensure results, especially in the paint, where the team struggled immensely last season. Still, at 33 years old, Georges Niang is not going to move the needle for Golden State, but having another veteran shooter and scorer on the floor would surely make life easier for Steph.

Kelly Olynyk.

In 28 games last NBA season, Niang averaged 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 41.3% from three-point territory. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Niang provides crucial frontcourt depth that could prove decisive for the team’s success or failure this season.

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If he is unavailable, the Warriors could also consider Kelly Olynyk, another veteran power forward capable of stretching the floor. In 42 games last season, Olynyk averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting from the field.

Having played for eight teams over a 13-year career, he knows how to adapt to various situations and possesses extensive experience playing alongside elite talent.