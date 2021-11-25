Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers face each other on Friday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Golden State Warriors will meet with Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center in San Francisco, on Friday, November 26, 2021,, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 236th regular-season game. Portland Trailblazers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 129 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 106 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on March 3, 2021, and it ended in a 108-106 win for the Trail Blazers at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021,

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in amazing form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have five victories (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Portland Trail Blazers have been in great form as well recently, winning four times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered one defeat (LWWWW).

The Warriors are currently sitting on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.889. While the Trail Blazers are placed five positions below them, in sixth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.527.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 24, 1970, and it ended in a 118-115 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, to be played on Friday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.