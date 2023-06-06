Denver Nuggets will visit Miami Heat in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After the Miami Heat‘s 111-108 victory in Game 2, the NBA Finals are more open than ever. In Game 1, the locals had won not with a wide difference, but with authority. A reaction from the Heat was expected and finally it came.

Now the series will travel to Florida, where the locals will seek to become strong, knowing that by winning these first two games at home, they would be at the gates of a new title. The Denver Nuggets need at least one win in Miami as reversing a 1-3 will be very difficult.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.