Nothing went according to plan for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season. Steve Kerr‘s team entered the year as the reigning champion, but it ended up losing to LeBron James’ Lakers in the Conference semifinals.

But the playoff elimination wasn’t the Dubs’ biggest problem. The team already had a tough situation to deal with in the preseason, when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.

Eventually, the Warriors would struggle to get things going in the regular season, and only a few players rose to the occasion in the playoffs. Besides, Poole and other youngsters complained about their lack of playing time, something that took a toll on the team, according to Kerr.

Steve Kerr suggests Poole shouldn’t have complained about his playing time

“The huge three in the fourth quarter, and it’s like none of the guys on the Miami are sitting there saying, ‘I didn’t play, or they didn’t put in so and so… they’re all about winning,‘” Kerr said on the Draymond Green Show.

“And you know this from our groups when you have that championship mentality… every guy is bought in, every guy is trying to win, nobody cares about any of that stuff, don’t go into the locker room saying, ‘we should have played more.’ It’s just about wanting to win.“

This offseason looks intriguing for the Warriors, who have already suffered the departure of Bob Myers. “It’s a collaboration and Bob [Myers] is a huge part of the collaboration. He and I have been partners in this thing for nine years. He hired me. He was here before I was. I don’t know what it’s going to be like without him. There’s already a really hollow feeling just knowing he’s not going to be in the building every day,” the coach said about the Warriors former GM.

There’s still a long way to go before next season starts, but the Dubs are definitely a team to watch in the offseason.