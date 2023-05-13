Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other in what will be the Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics online free in the US on Fubo]

It was expected that this would be a very even series, probably the closest of the four conference semifinals and the forecasts were correct. Both teams must define their passage to the Conference finals in a 7th game that promises to be exciting.

On one side will be the locals, the Boston Celtics, who won Games 2, 3 and 6. It could be said that they arrive in better mood since the final game will be at home, and having won the 6th game, they deprived the Philadelphia 76ers to close out the series at the Wells Fargo Center. However, it is not a reason to be overconfident, since both are strong teams and anyone could win.

When will Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will take place this Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT:12:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.