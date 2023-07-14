San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons will face each other in what will be the 2023 NBA Summer League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The NBA Summer League is the perfect time for many teams to scout new talent and provide opportunities for future players who can contribute to their team in the upcoming season. In this particular game, two franchises that are in dire need of fresh talent are facing each other.

Both teams were the worst in their respective conferences and had the poorest records in the entire NBA last season. The San Antonio Spurs finished with a record of 22-60, while the Detroit Pistons had an equally disappointing record of 17-65. It is evident that this tournament holds immense importance for them as they strive to find new players who can help them improve their performance.

When will San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Summe League between San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada will take place this Friday, July 14 at 9:00 PM (ET).

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

This 2023 NBA Summer League game between San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.