Damian Lillard has put the Portland Trail Blazers in a very tough spot after asking for a blockbuster trade. Though it’s already public his intention play with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, things are not going to be that easy.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away from being a contender.

Now, according to a report from Shams Charania, Damian Lillard has already rejected two possible offers from the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Clippers. As a consequence, the Blazers answered.

Blazers put the pressure on Damian Lillard

The situation is going to be very complicated as Damian Lillard doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract. In this scenario, the Blazers are in total control looking for the best package for their future.

However, Lillard is a star in the NBA and his public influence might have a massive impact for the franchise. That’s why many players are following closely the situation as it could have tremendous ramifications for the Blazers. If they block Dame’s intentions, how are you going to convince others to come. It’s just a very tricky struggle.

Even as trade proposals are being rejected by Lillard, Portland’s general manager Joe Cronin won’t fall for that. “I think what I’ve learned more than anything is that patience is critical. Don’t be reactive. Don’t jump at things just to seemingly solve a problem. I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive. The teams that really kept their urgency under control.“

Time is not an enemy for the Blazers according to Cronin and that could be bad news for Damian Lillard. “We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months. That’s how my approach has been and will be with this.”