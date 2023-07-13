The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the biggest winners of the NBA offseason. Adding more young talent around LeBron James and keeping their core together were the priorities, and they nailed both of them.

Rob Pelinka managed to get a huge steal in Jaxson Hayes. He struggled to find his footing in his first couple of years in the league, but he showed glimpses of great play as a rim runner and rim protector.

With that in mind, the former New Orleans Pelicans big man admitted that he agreed to join the Lakers at a discount because he felt like they actually had a plan for him.

Lakers Have Big Plans For Jaxson Hayes

“For me the Lakers were just talking to me a lot as free agency started. They had a really good plan for me and wanted to add me to the team and I felt like I would be a really good addition to this team too after looking at the roster,” Hayes said, per Spectrum Sportsnet.

“Just looking at the guys that they have I feel like I could play well with a lot of these guys,” he added. “For me, personally for my career and just to help me win, and help whatever team I go join win, I thought that the Lakers would be the best fit for me.”

Hayes gives the Lakers another solid rim protector and an elite athlete. He’s still young, so getting him at that price might be one of the biggest bargains of the offseason.