Where to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

The Atlanta Hawks are set to face the Utah Jazz in an exciting 2024/2025 NBA regular-season matchup. From the opening tip-off to the final buzzer, fans can expect nonstop action. Be sure to check game times and streaming details to catch all the thrills live!

The Utah Jazz continue to struggle, seemingly positioning themselves for a bottom-tier finish in hopes of securing strong picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. This sets the stage for a golden opportunity for the Atlanta Hawks, who are battling to solidify their playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Sitting at 18-18 and holding the seventh spot, the Hawks are just outside the top six and aiming to build momentum with a winning record. However, they’ll need to stay focused and avoid any surprises from the slumping Jazz.

When will the Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz match be played?

Atlanta Hawks take on Utah Jazz on Tuesday, January 7, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular-season matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 NBA regular season matchup between Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: KJZZ.