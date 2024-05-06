Boston Celtics face off against Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live for free in the USA: 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 1

Boston Celtics will play against Cleveland Cavaliers for the Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals. Explore the vital details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, all available right here.

A highly intense semi-final series commences. The Boston Celtics emerge as prime contenders for the title, as evidenced by their commanding victory over the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 Playoffs.

Jayson Tatum‘s squad is determined to continue their triumphant journey and secure a spot in the NBA finals once again. However, they face a formidable challenge ahead. Their opponents, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are arriving after a grueling seven-game series against the Orlando Magic and are eager to stun the season’s top favorites.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will be played this Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Semifinals game between Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, True TV.