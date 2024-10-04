Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Denver Nuggets will face Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

By Leonardo Herrera

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA preseason clash, sparking excitement among fans eager to see these two powerhouses in action. Be sure to mark your calendars with the game date, start time, and streaming options available in the USA to catch all the live action.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The NBA is set for a new season, and fans are in for a treat as two of the league’s top teams from 2023-2024 prepare for an epic showdown. With the regular season just around the corner, anticipation is building for what promises to be another intense and competitive campaign. Fans will get to witness a clash between two powerhouse squads that dominated the past two seasons.

The Denver Nuggets, winners of the 2023 NBA Finals, will take on the Boston Celtics, fresh off their victory in the 2024 Finals. This marquee matchup features the champions of the last two seasons and is a must-watch for basketball fans. Both teams are expected to be serious title contenders once again, making this early-season battle a preview of the high-level competition to come.

Advertisement

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics match be played?

Denver Nuggets face Boston Celtics this Friday, October 4, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PMCT: 11:00 AMMT: 10:00 AMPT: 9:00 AM

NBA News: Celtics\&#039; Jayson Tatum reacts with emotional message after former teammate\&#039;s return

see also

NBA News: Celtics" Jayson Tatum reacts with emotional message after former teammate"s return

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Aaron Boone makes something clear about Yankees LF drama with Verdugo, Dominguez
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Boone makes something clear about Yankees LF drama with Verdugo, Dominguez

MLB News: Aaron Judge, Yankees to face familiar threat from dominant Royals pitcher in ALDS game 1
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge, Yankees to face familiar threat from dominant Royals pitcher in ALDS game 1

NFL News: Derek Carr could get key WR back for Week 5 showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Derek Carr could get key WR back for Week 5 showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

UFC legend predicts shocking outcome for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight
Boxing

UFC legend predicts shocking outcome for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo