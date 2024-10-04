Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Denver Nuggets will face Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Boston Celtics in a 2024 NBA preseason clash, sparking excitement among fans eager to see these two powerhouses in action. Be sure to mark your calendars with the game date, start time, and streaming options available in the USA to catch all the live action.

The NBA is set for a new season, and fans are in for a treat as two of the league’s top teams from 2023-2024 prepare for an epic showdown. With the regular season just around the corner, anticipation is building for what promises to be another intense and competitive campaign. Fans will get to witness a clash between two powerhouse squads that dominated the past two seasons.

The Denver Nuggets, winners of the 2023 NBA Finals, will take on the Boston Celtics, fresh off their victory in the 2024 Finals. This marquee matchup features the champions of the last two seasons and is a must-watch for basketball fans. Both teams are expected to be serious title contenders once again, making this early-season battle a preview of the high-level competition to come.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics match be played?

Denver Nuggets face Boston Celtics this Friday, October 4, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PMCT: 11:00 AMMT: 10:00 AMPT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston.