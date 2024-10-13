Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Denver Nuggets play against Phoenix Suns in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Denver Nuggets will face off against Phoenix Suns in a 2024 NBA preseason showdown, offering fans an early glimpse at both teams’ preparations for the upcoming season. USA viewers can catch all the action live by exploring streaming options to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

This matchup features two teams vying for a deep playoff run this season: the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets, who reached the Western Conference semifinals in 2023-2024, remain a formidable force, led by Nikola Jokic, and are eager to prove they have even more to offer.

On the other hand, the Suns are seeking redemption after being ousted in the first round of last year’s playoffs by the same Nuggets squad. With a star-studded roster that boasts talents like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Phoenix are determined to avenge that early exit and make a serious push for the title.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns match be played?

Denver Nuggets take on Phoenix Suns this Sunday, October 13, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 8:30 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on ESPN.