NBA News: 76ers star Tyrese Maxey gets real about Paul George’s first game at Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers standout Tyrese Maxey shared his reaction to Paul George's debut with the team following the star's first game in a Sixers uniform.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been searching for their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2000-01 season, when they fell 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers. In their quest to return to the top, the front office made significant moves, including the acquisition of Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers.

George made his debut for the Sixers in a 121-111 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In just 26 minutes through the first three quarters, George put up a game-high 23 points, adding six rebounds and two assists while shooting 8-15 from the field and 4-9 from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Maxey, playing alongside George for the first time, shared his impressions of the former Indiana Pacers star’s debut performance. “Good at basketball. He’s pretty good,” Maxey told reporters with a smile. “He was comfortable and did a good job out there.”

“My goal today was to try to make him as comfortable as possible, especially in the first half, calling stuff for him,” Maxey continued. “But he got into a flow pretty quickly. I sat back, watched that, and thought about how I can fit in, and how we can all make sure he fits in with the rest of the team. It was pretty good overall.”

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives the ball as Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves puts pressure on him. David Purdy/Getty Images

76ers HC Nick Nurse also pleased with George’s debut

Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse was equally impressed with George’s movement and presence on the court. “I thought he was moving great, creating shots on his own,” Nurse said to reporters postgame.

“He competed, he was on the glass,” Nurse continued. “He would’ve had even more rebounds if Andre Drummond wasn’t grabbing so many, but those two were up there going at it. Paul definitely had a good game and looked really solid out there.”

George reflects on the keys to success with the 76ers

After the game, Paul George emphasized the need for an aggressive mindset from the start of the season. His focus on building chemistry and developing good habits was evident in his debut.

“I’ve got to be aggressive,” George said. “Regardless of whether it’s preseason or not, I’m trying to build habits. These guys have to get used to me, and I’ve got to get used to them.”

George also stressed the importance of everyone playing to their strengths for the team to achieve success. “I had to be myself out there,” George added. “For this to work, everyone has to be themselves and bring what they do best to the table.”