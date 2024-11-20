NBA News: Warriors star Draymond Green breaks silence on people who want to get him suspended

As the Golden State Warriors prepare for their 14th game of the NBA regular season, Draymond Green addressed critics who, according to him, are actively seeking to get him suspended.

Draymond Green is never short of topics to discuss, whether it’s on the court or off it. The Golden State Warriors forward uses his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, as a platform to share insights he often can’t express during press conferences or NBA postgame interviews.

Ahead of Game 14 of the NBA regular season, Green took to his podcast to share his thoughts on recent events around the league. He addressed topics ranging from Stephen Curry’s role on the team to comments on Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, as well as the Warriors’ evolving defensive strategies.

Amid his discussion, Green didn’t shy away from addressing a growing narrative on social media suggesting that some want him to face suspension. He pushed back against these claims, offering a candid response: “The ratings are low. We know that. My name sparks buzz, we know it. We know that’s going to make people round up, and so be Draymond’s ***.”

Green’s statement ties into his reputation as one of the NBA’s most polarizing figures. Known for his fiery playing style and heated interactions with opponents, Green has often found himself at the center of on-court controversies. Despite this, many fans argue that he isn’t the league’s main attraction but rather a key supporting character.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Green reflects on Steve Kerr’s viral moment with Curry

In a recent matchup against the Boston Celtics, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went viral for his animated outburst aimed at Stephen Curry and the rest of the team. Green offered insight into how he supported Curry during that moment.

“When I saw it, I just went to Steph [Curry] and reassured him: ‘We’re good, *** that.’ I just wanted to make sure his head stayed in the right place because everyone reacts differently. When you’re one of the top dogs on the team, your job extends far beyond the court.”

Green praises defensive improvements under Jerry Stack

Shifting to basketball analysis, Green shared high praise for the work Jerry Stackhouse has done in shaping the Warriors’ defense this season. The veteran forward expressed admiration for the defensive mindset instilled in the team. “As you know, I live on the defensive side of the ball,” Green said. “And what Stack has done with our defense is crazy.”

Green continued, sharing a specific anecdote that highlighted Stackhouse’s impact: “It made me say, ‘This is not Draymond’s defense anymore; this is Stack’s defense.’ The mentality he’s brought to us every day is unmatched. Steph even said, ‘Stack, I was thinking this, so I did that.’ And Stack replied, ‘Next time, tell me that because I definitely dinged your *** on the grades for it.'”