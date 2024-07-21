The Golden State Warriors are set to clash with the Miami Heat in the 2024 Summer League semifinals, promising an electrifying showdown. Both teams are primed to showcase their top-tier talent, making a game that fans won't want to miss.

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Golden State Warriors prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the 2024 Summer League semifinals. Fans should mark their calendars for this highly anticipated clash, as both teams gear up for a fierce battle. Stay tuned for all the essential details, including the date, venue, and tip-off time.

As the Las Vegas 2024 Summer League heads into its final stretch, basketball fans are gearing up for an electrifying semifinal showdown. The Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head with the Memphis Grizzlies in a clash that’s set to deliver high-octane action and showcase emerging talent. In another anticipated matchup, the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat, two teams with rich recent histories but disappointing seasons, will face off.

Despite their dominance in previous years, the Warriors fell short of the playoffs in the 2024/2025 season, while the Heat suffered a significant first-round exit against the Boston Celtics. Both franchises are looking to bounce back, and claiming the Summer League title could provide the perfect momentum for their upcoming campaigns.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat match be played?

The Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the Miami Heat in a high-stakes clash during the 2024 Summer League semifinals this Sunday, July 21, with tip-off scheduled for 4 PM (ET).

NBA sticker on a window – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in the USA

The Golden State Warriors are set to clash with the Miami Heat in the highly anticipated 2024 Summer League semifinals. Fans across the USA can catch all the action live, streaming on Fubo with a free trial or tuning in on ESPN and Sling for a range of viewing options.