Los Angeles Clippers face Memphis Grizzlies for the 2024 Summer League semifinals. The Dream Team is ready to bring their A-game in what's expected to be a high-octane clash on the court.

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to clash with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 Summer League semifinals. Mark your calendars for this highly anticipated matchup, and stay tuned for key details including the date, venue, and tip-off time. Don’t miss out on the action—this is a game you won’t want to miss!

The 2024 Summer League semi-finals are set to deliver high-octane action, despite the absence of marquee stars who are prepping for a gold medal chase in Paris. This year’s tournament may be missing some of its top talents, but it’s brimming with rookies and emerging players eager to make their mark on the summer stage.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies, both looking to rebound from a lackluster 2023/2024 season, are poised to battle their way to the finals. For these teams, a strong showing in the Summer League is crucial to build momentum heading into the 2024/2025 season.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies match be played?

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for a showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 Summer League semifinals this Sunday, July 21, with the action tipping off at 2 PM (ET).

NBA logo on a jersey – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies in the USA

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 Summer League semifinals. Fans in the USA can stream the action live on Fubo (free trial) or tune in on ESPN or Sling for more viewing options.