Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans live for free in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Golden State Warriors face New Orleans Pelicans in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The Golden State Warriors are set to clash with the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting 2024 NBA regular season matchup. With game times and streaming details available here, USA viewers can catch every thrilling moment as these two teams battle it out on the court.

The Golden State Warriors, aiming to bounce back after their first loss of the season to the Los Angeles Clippers, are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans in a clash of two teams eager to improve to a 3-1 record. Despite strong performances in their opening games, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were unable to overcome a resilient Clippers squad.

The New Orleans Pelicans, for their part, also sitting at 2-1 after a recent defeat, are determined to return to the win column, making this matchup a crucial early test for both teams as they look to climb the standings.

When will the Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans match be played?

Golden State Warriors take on New Orleans Pelicans this Tuesday, October 29, in a 2024 NBA regular season game. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM (ET).

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans – Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.