NBA News: LeBron James reveals his key secret to becoming the GOAT

With a career spanning more than two decades and four NBA championships, LeBron James has firmly established himself in the GOAT conversation. Now the Lakers superstar has revealed the key secret that propelled him to the top.

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in sports history. Over 20 years, his career has been filled with unforgettable moments, and his talent and on-court brilliance have captivated fans around the world. This has earned him a place in the exclusive GOAT debate, alongside other NBA legends. Now, on the verge of his 40th birthday, King James revealed his big secret.

Recently, on Netflix’s Starting 5, LeBron reflected on his career, his records, and revealed a significant figure behind his success—his wife, Savannah James. “Savannah has allowed me to basically be as great as I wanted to be with my career and my journey,” the Los Angeles Lakers star explained.

“She knew I wanted to be the greatest of all time. And Savannah allowed me to do that by basically saying, I got this at the house, don’t worry about it, I got it,” James explained. He added: “I don’t see anybody else that would allow me to do that. I don’t see any other partner or best friend that would allow me to do that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Savannah’s perspective

LeBron’s wife also shared her feelings about their journey together. “My heart is full to know that he sees the work on the other side, even though I’m not like, you know, pumping and sweating and doing all the things. Like, it looks easy, but it’s definitely nice for that to be noticed.”

Savannah James (L) and NBA player LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attend a game between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 90-82.

Advertisement

She also reflected on the moment LeBron made NBA history by becoming the first player to surpass 40,000 career points. “To be there and experience that with him and to kind of have an understanding of the names below him and how this is really a historic moment, like, happening in front of me, I was just, my heart was full, like, I was just super happy for him. And, I mean, I couldn’t believe it, but I could believe it.”

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: LeBron and Bronny James’ highly anticipated debut date with Lakers finally unveiled

LeBron’s place in the GOAT conversation

While debates about the GOAT will continue, there is a broad consensus that LeBron James has earned his place among the greatest players of all time. His records, achievements, and leadership have solidified his legacy.

Advertisement

Winning four NBA championships with three different teams—the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers—along with countless individual accolades, places him alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant in the GOAT discussion.