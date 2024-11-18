Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Clippers will face Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will face against each other in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a rocky start to the season, battling for play-in spots instead of the higher playoff positions many anticipated. However, with a long regular season ahead, they still have time to turn things around.

Now, they face a major test against the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who have been dominant all season, suffering only a few defeats. One of those rare losses, though, came at the hands of the Clippers, setting the stage for a revenge-fueled matchup led by Steph Curry and company.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Clippers take on Golden State Warriors this Monday, November 18, for the 2024 NBA regular season. The game will start at 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.