Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA regular season game

Los Angeles Clippers will face Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA regular season showdown. Here's everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch this exciting game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors
© Kavin Mistry/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will face against each other in a 2024 NBA regular season game. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this action-packed showdown, with game times and streaming details available here to ensure they catch all the excitement from start to finish.

[Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a rocky start to the season, battling for play-in spots instead of the higher playoff positions many anticipated. However, with a long regular season ahead, they still have time to turn things around.

Now, they face a major test against the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who have been dominant all season, suffering only a few defeats. One of those rare losses, though, came at the hands of the Clippers, setting the stage for a revenge-fueled matchup led by Steph Curry and company.

Advertisement

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Clippers take on Golden State Warriors this Monday, November 18, for the 2024 NBA regular season. The game will start at 10:30 PM (ET).

Advertisement
James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers – Tim Warner/Getty Images

James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers – Tim Warner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

NBA News: Clippers HC makes bold comparison between Michael Jordan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

see also

NBA News: Clippers HC makes bold comparison between Michael Jordan and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Catch the 2024 NBA regular season matchup between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Lakers News: Anthony Davis gets real about JJ Redick's decision of benching D'Angelo Russell
NBA

Lakers News: Anthony Davis gets real about JJ Redick's decision of benching D'Angelo Russell

Lions: Jared Goff, Dan Campbell lose another key defensive player
NFL

Lions: Jared Goff, Dan Campbell lose another key defensive player

Angel Di Maria names his successor on the Argentina National Team: 'He's incredibly talented’
Soccer

Angel Di Maria names his successor on the Argentina National Team: 'He's incredibly talented’

Benfica star Angel Di Maria claims Lionel Messi is way better than Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Benfica star Angel Di Maria claims Lionel Messi is way better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Better Collective Logo