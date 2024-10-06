Where to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Lakers face Phoenix Suns in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns will face each other in a 2024 NBA Preseason matchup, giving fans an early look at both teams before the regular season begins. USA fans should mark their calendars and check out here streaming options to catch all the live action.

Two familiar rivals, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, are set to clash after both teams fell short of expectations last season. Despite high hopes, both were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns were swept 4-0 by the Minnesota Timberwolves, a disappointing end for a team many saw as a title contender.

This season, Suns have retooled their roster while keeping key stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, setting the stage for a redemption campaign. On the other side, the Lakers, led by LeBron James and his son Bronny, are also eyeing a fresh start with championship aspirations.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns match be played?

Los Angeles Lakers face Phoenix Suns this Sunday, October 6, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 9:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James (L) shoots against Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant (R) – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on ESPN/NBA League Pass.