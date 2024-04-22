Milwaukee Bucks will receive Indiana Pacers for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

While the Indiana Pacers pose a formidable challenge, the Milwaukee Bucks entered this series as favorites, and their performance in Game 1 showcased exactly why: a commanding 109-94 victory, underscoring their dominance. The margin could have been even greater considering the Bucks‘ exceptional display.

They understand the importance of securing a win at the Fiserv Forum, aiming to take a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers recognize the urgency to bounce back swiftly from their tough loss in Game 1, as the Playoffs wait for no one, and they do not want to go 0-2 in their first game at home.

When will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be played this Wednesday, April 23 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.