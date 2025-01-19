Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open controversy explained: Why he refused on-court interview?

Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic has once again found himself at the center of a controversy at the Australian Open. He moved into the quarterfinals after a comprehensive win over Czech player Jiri Lehecka. However, following the victory, Djokovic made headlines for refusing to participate in the customary on-court interview with Channel Nine’s Jim Courier. The refusal, coupled with the Serbian’s subsequent statement, has stirred debate.

Djokovic has refused to engage Channel Nine’s reporters following comments made by veteran reporter Tony Jones, which the 24-Grand Slam champion deemed offensive. The Serbian star went on to explain in his post-match press conference that he would not speak to Channel Nine until an apology was issued, which they did on Monday.

With Djokovic facing an upcoming match against third-seed Carlos Alcaraz, a pivotal clash that many consider the match of the tournament, the controversy has threatened to overshadow his quest for an 11th Australian Open title. As the situation continues to unfold, we address the key points surrounding the incident.

What did Tony Jones say about Novak Djokovic?

Tony Jones, a veteran sports broadcaster with Channel Nine, caused an uproar for his words during Friday’s evening broadcast, in which he mocked Serbian fans, singing back at them with phrases like, “Novak, he’s overrated. Novak’s a has-been. Novak, kick him out.”

Why did Novak Djokovic decide to skip the on-court interview?

Djokovic’s decision to skip the on-court interview was a direct response to the comments made by Jones. After his victory against Lehecka, he took the microphone from Courier, thanked the crowd, and walked off the court without engaging in the usual post-match interview.

In a video posted on his social media, Djokovic said that Jones’ comments made “a mockery of Serbian fans” and were “insulting and offensive” toward him. Meanwhile, in his post-match press conference, the Serbian explained that he was refusing to speak to Channel Nine until he received a formal apology for the offensive remarks.

What did Jim Courier say about Djokovic’s snub?

Jim Courier, a former tennis champion and the interviewer on the day, was left perplexed by Djokovic’s decision to forgo the traditional interview. Speaking to Eurosport, Courier admitted he had no prior knowledge that Djokovic would snub the interview. “It is an opportunity for them to talk to the people in the stadium and the fans around the world… But a player can opt out,” Courier noted. Djokovic also clarified that it wasn’t personal against Courier.

Novak Djokovic and Jim Courier at the Rod Laver Arena (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

What was the Jones and Channel Nine apology?

Following the uproar, both Tony Jones and Channel Nine issued public apologies on Monday. Per The Guardian, Jones said: “I considered it to be humour, which is consistent with most things I do.”

He explained that after being made aware of the backlash from Djokovic’s camp, he immediately reached out. “I do apologize if he felt that I disrespected him,” Jones added.

Channel Nine also issued an apology, emphasizing that the network never intended to cause harm. “Nine would like to apologize to Novak Djokovic for any offence caused from comments made during a recent live cross,” the statement read. “No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans. We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

As the moment of writing, Djokovic hasn’t responded to the apology. But, as the tournament progresses, the focus now shifts back to tennis. Djokovic, who is set to face Alcaraz in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match, will aim to continue his pursuit of an 11th Australian Open title and become the player, male or female, with most Grand Slams titles in the Open Era.

