Curry’s teammate on the Warriors reveals what happened with Poole during game against Wizards

Golden State Warriors secured an important win against the Washington Wizards, powered by a good performance from Stephen Curry. However, the night’s biggest storyline was the return of Jordan Poole to the Chase Center, where he delivered an electrifying 38-point performance. Poole’s homecoming was marked by an amusing interaction with former teammate Gary Payton II, who later shed light on the playful exchange.

After the Warriors’ clutch victory, Payton revealed that his prank on Poole was part of a strategy to play “mind games” with his former teammate. “That’s just mind games with JP,” Payton said on Warriors Postgame Live. “It’s all right. I knew he was going to tell the ref, so I wanted to get him off basketball for a quick second and bother him a little bit. But, you know, it’s always a pleasure going up against JP.”

The Warriors improved to 21-20 on the season, led by Stephen Curry’s balanced stat line of 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. Still, the standout performances of the night belonged to Andrew Wiggins, who posted 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists, and Poole, who added 38 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a memorable return to his former home court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comparing Jordan Poole’s return to other iconic NBA homecomings

Jordan Poole’s return to the Chase Center was not just another game—it joined the ranks of iconic NBA moments where players faced their former teams. These matchups often blend nostalgia, tension, and drama, captivating fans worldwide.

Gary Payton II #8 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Advertisement

LeBron James returns to Cleveland (2010 and 2014)

One of the most emotional returns in NBA history came in 2010, when LeBron James faced the Cleveland Cavaliers as a member of the Miami Heat. After his highly publicized departure in The Decision, James was met with a hostile environment at Quicken Loans Arena. Despite the reception, LeBron silenced critics with a dominant 38-point performance, leading the Heat to a convincing win. Fast forward to 2014, and the tone shifted entirely as LeBron returned to Cleveland as a hero, re-signing with the Cavaliers and rewriting the narrative of his homecoming.

Advertisement

see also Bulls legend Michael Jordan reveals his pick for the greatest point guard in NBA history

Kevin Durant vs Oklahoma City Thunder (2017)

Kevin Durant’s return to Oklahoma City as a Golden State Warrior remains one of the most intense in recent memory. Once the face of the Thunder franchise, Durant’s departure was met with anger and feelings of betrayal from fans. His first game back was filled with boos and signs labeling him a “traitor.” Durant responded with a statement performance, scoring 39 points and cementing himself as the focal point of the Warriors-Thunder rivalry.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal returns to Los Angeles (2004)

Shaquille O’Neal’s return to the Staples Center as a Miami Heat player was another highly anticipated homecoming. After winning three championships with the Lakers and experiencing a public fallout with Kobe Bryant, Shaq’s first game back carried immense intrigue. While the on-court action didn’t fully match the off-court hype, the moment symbolized a significant chapter in NBA history.

Kyrie Irving’s return to Boston (2019)

Kyrie Irving’s first game back at TD Garden as a member of the Brooklyn Nets was marked by hostility. After leaving the Celtics amid unfulfilled promises and strained relationships, Irving faced boos and chants from disgruntled fans. Although he didn’t play in his initial return due to injury, the atmosphere underscored the emotional weight of his departure.

Advertisement