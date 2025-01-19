Scottie Pippen claims Michael Jordan could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo in social media

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, captivated the world with his talent and charisma during the 1990s. For many, he remains one of the most iconic athletes in history, whose influence extended far beyond the court. According to his former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, if social media had existed during Jordan’s prime, he would have surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s current social media following.

Pippen, speaking on the PBD Podcast, weighed in on the hypothetical reach Jordan could have achieved in today’s digital age. “Yeah, I mean hey, it would have been different,” Pippen said. “Looking at these numbers, you just don’t know. Being a player in the ‘90s, we didn’t grow up in this social media era, but for who you’re talking about? He’s one of the greatest players, greatest athletes in the world, and 647 million [Ronaldo’s followers] speaks for itself.”

Pippen went even further, suggesting Jordan could have easily doubled those numbers. “I think he would have probably doubled that, I’m going to be honest,” Pippen added. “Basketball in the ‘90s, when it first jumped off, just having social media back then would have been amazing.”

He also highlighted Jordan’s role in the NBA’s global expansion: “In 1987, when I was drafted, the NBA signed an international deal with China. Games were being shown all over the world, especially in China. The game was growing then, and Michael was already four or five years into his career.”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Portugal’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A1 match

Jordan as a catalyst for the NBA’s global expansion

Michael Jordan wasn’t just a basketball player; he was the face of a global movement. The NBA’s landmark deal with China in 1987 marked the beginning of a new era for the league. Jordan’s electrifying style of play and undeniable talent captivated audiences worldwide, even in regions where basketball was still emerging.

His participation in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of the legendary “Dream Team” solidified his role as an ambassador for the sport. That team’s dominance not only secured gold but also introduced millions to the NBA and sparked a global passion for basketball.

Charisma beyond the court

Jordan’s unique ability to connect with fans made him more than an athlete; he became a global icon. His relentless competitiveness and magnetic personality resonated with people from all walks of life. Jordan wasn’t just a Chicago Bulls player or an NBA star—he was a cultural phenomenon whose impact transcended borders and demographics.

Revolutionizing sports marketing

Jordan’s influence wasn’t confined to the court. His groundbreaking partnership with Nike in 1984 redefined the relationship between athletes and brands. The launch of the Air Jordan line revolutionized the sneaker industry, creating a blueprint for athlete-driven marketing that is still followed today.

Commercials like “It’s gotta be the shoes” and campaigns that highlighted Jordan’s larger-than-life persona cemented him as a pop culture icon. Beyond shoes, Jordan’s presence in movies like Space Jam and his omnipresence in magazines, video games, and advertisements further solidified his status as a cross-industry powerhouse.