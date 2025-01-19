NFL News: Josh Allen sends friendly message to Lamar Jackson after eliminating Ravens in playoffs

Josh Allen moves on to the next stage of the playoffs after eliminating the Baltimore Ravens at home in a game that got a bit tight toward the end. With a bit of luck, the Bills were able to secure the win, and Allen wasted no time sending a show of respect to Lamar Jackson, calling him “the greatest.”

After the Bills’ 28-22 victory over the Ravens in the playoffs, Allen spoke candidly about his thoughts on Jackson, sending a friendly message: “I got so much respect and love for [Lamar]…” For him, the Ravens’ quarterback is one of “the greatest to ever step on the football field.”

It’s also worth noting that both quarterbacks are in a tight race for the MVP of the regular season. With this win over the Ravens, Allen has gained a slight but significant edge over Lamar, who was once the favorite for the award.

