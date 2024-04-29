Milwaukee Bucks play against Indiana Pacers for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Live for FREE in the USA: 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks, under pressure to secure a win to remain in contention, take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Delve into the essential particulars, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options customized for viewers in the United States, right here.

The Milwaukee Bucks are among the top favorites to advance to at least the conference semifinals. The beginning of the 2024 Playoffs appeared to confirm this notion, with a convincing 109-94 victory. Naturally, a swift retaliation from the Indiana Pacers was anticipated.

Indeed, the Pacers responded emphatically, securing three consecutive victories, each with authority. The Bucks only had a chance to win in Game 3. Now, they must secure a win to stay alive in the series. Conversely, the situation is far more comfortable for the Pacers, who have three opportunities to claim a victory and advance to the conference semifinals.

When will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be played this Tuesday, April 30 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (C) drives to the basket – IMAGO / Xinhua

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, Bally Sports WI, Bally Sports Indiana.