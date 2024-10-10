Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Milwaukee Bucks will face Los Angeles Lakers in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers will face against each other in a 2024 NBA Preseason matchup, offering fans an exciting preview of both teams ahead of the regular season. U.S. fans should be sure to mark their calendars and explore streaming options to catch all the live action.

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the new season with a chip on their shoulders after a disappointing early exit from the playoffs last year. With Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, Milwaukee are determined to bounce back and make a serious run for the championship this time around.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers also had a season that fell below expectations, as they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. Led by LeBron James and rising star Bronny James, the Lakers are reloaded and focused on competing for the title. With renewed energy and talent, both teams are looking to redeem themselves and chase championship glory.

When will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

Milwaukee Bucks play against Los Angeles Lakers this Thursday, October 10, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass.